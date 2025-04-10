HP TET 2025 June session registration starts, check dates, how to apply, fee, and more HP TET 2025 June session registration window has been started. All those who wish to apply for the exam can submit their application forms by visiting the official website, hpbose.org. Check important dates, how to apply, fee, and other details below.

HP TET 2025 June session: The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBSE) has started the online application procedure for the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2025. Candidates interested in applying can submit their application forms by visiting the official website, hbbose.org. The registration window will remain open from April 10 to April 30 without late fee. However, the application window will remain open with late fee between May 1 to 3, till 11.59 pm. After final submission of the online application form, three days will be given for corrections from May 4 to 6. After that no offline/online request regarding correction will be entertained. Corrections can be made in all particulars except Category and Sub-Category. For correction in category & sub-category candidates can give offline applications.

How to register for HP TET 2025 June session?

Visit the official website of HPBOSE, hpbose.org.

Navigate the link to the online applications.

Now, register yourself before proceeding to the online applications.

After the successful submission of the data, an Application number will be generated.

Login using the generated application number.

Fill out the application form, pay an application fee, and submit.

After the final Submission of the Online Application Form, the candidate will take a printout of his/her Application Form, and retain it for future reference.

Application Fee

General and its Sub-Categories (except PHH): Rs 1,200/-

OBC/ST/SC/Physical Handicapped(PHH) Categories: Rs 700/-

Late fee: Rs 600/-

Payment Mode: Debit/Credit/Net Banking

Direct link to register

When HP TET 2025 exam will be conducted?

The board will conduct HP TET 2025 exam from June 1 to 14 in a single shift per day. Depending on the subject, the exam will take place either from 10 am to 12 pm or from 2 pm to 4.30 pm. The admit cards for the same will be out four days before each respective exam date. Candidates can check the subject-wise exam schedule below.