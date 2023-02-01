Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY GATE 2023 Exam: Scheduled on Feb 4, 5, 11 and 12 | Check here admit card

GATE 2023 Exam: The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 will be conducted by IIT Kanpur this year. The exam schedule for the GATE 2023 Examination has been provided on the official website. As per the timetable, the GATE 2023 exams are scheduled on February 4, 5, 11 and 12.

GATE 2023 Exam

The examination will be conducted in different cities across the country. The candidates appearing for the exam must carry their admit cards. The admit cards of the candidates have been released on the official website. The admit card was earlier issued on January 9, 2023.

GATE 2023 Exam: Know how to download the admit card

Visit the official website- gate.iitk.ac.in. On the homepage, click on the link for 'GATE 2023 Admit Card' in the notification section. You will be directed to a new page. Key your login credentials and download your admit card.

Take a printout of your admit card for the future. No candidate will be allowed to enter the exam hall without admit card. Candidates can now download their admit cards from the official website. For more updates, candidates can visit the official website of GATE 2023- gate.iitk.ac.in.

