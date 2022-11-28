DU Admissions 2023: Spot round 2 vacant seats list to release today, check on du.ac.in

Follow us on Image Source : PTA (FILE) DU Admissions 2023 Spot Round 2

DU Admissions 2023: The admission process for Delhi University is underway. After spot round 1, the admission process for spot round 2 has been initiated. Students will be able to apply for the spot round 2 vacant seats from today. As per the schedule released, the spot round 2 vacant seat list will release today at 5 pm. For the list, a student can visit the official website of the university. The schedule for Delhi University Admissions 2023 was released on November 25, 2022.

For knowledge, the students who participated in spot round 1 will not be able to apply for spot round 2. Once, the list gets released, students can check it on the official website i,e. admission.uod.ac.in or du.ac.in.

As per the official notice, the Spot Admission Round 2 will commence for DU UG Admissions 2023 on November 29, 2022, at 5 pm.

According to the schedule, the spot round 2 allocation list for CW-III and KM-III will release on December 2, 2022 at 5 pm.

Students who were not able to apply for the spot round 1 vacant seat can now apply for the sport round 2 vacant seats. This will be released today on the official website at 5 PM.

On December 2, the spot round allocation list will be out. Then, students will be able to accept the allocated seats on December 3, from 10 AM to December 4, till 4.59 PM. December 3 to December 5 is the duration set for the verification and approval process. The last date for the online payment is December 6, 2022. Students should note that the round 1 admissions have been completed successfully. Students should visit the official website for more updates regarding the admissions.

