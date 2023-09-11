DU admission 2023: Spot round two results for undergraduate and BTech courses out, check here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV DU UG BTech 2023 Spot admission round two result announced

DU admission 2023, DU UG BTech admission 2023 spot round result, DU UG BTech Spot admission round result: The University of Delhi (DU) has released the spot results for undergraduate and BTech programmes today, September 9. The students who registered for the courses can check their results from the official website of DU, admission.uod.ac.in.

The candidates who have been selected in the DU Spot admission round are required to accept their admission between September 11 and 13. The colleges will then evaluate and approve their online applications by September 14. Candidates can check their results by following the easy steps given below.

DU UG spot round admission 2023: How to download

Visit the official website of DU, admission.uod.ac.in

Click on the notification link that reads, DU vacant seats for round 2 spot admission link

It will take you to a PDF containing the number of seats available in the preferred DU college

Candidates are required to go to the candidate's site dashboard and choose the spot round option

Fill out the choices in order of preference

After reviewing the application form, submit it

DU UG spot round admission 2023: Entry Fee

The candidates are required to remit DU UG spot round admission 2023 fee by September 15 till 5 pm. The second round of admission was open for those who had previously applied but had not been accepted by a college on September 7. According to the official notice, those who were given a seat in the previous round but did not finish the admission process are not eligible for participating in this round of spot admissions.

Delhi University may announce additional spot rounds for the students incase of vacant seats. Candidates should note that once the spot admission round begins, students who have already secured admission will not be able to withdraw or cancel their admissions.