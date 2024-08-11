Delhi University releases simulated rank list, first allocation list to be out on This day

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Representative image

Delhi University Admission 2024: Delhi University has released a simulated rank list for the 2024-25 undergraduate admissions, showing tentative course and college placements based on entrance scores and preferences. Candidates can view their rank on their admission dashboard.

First allocation list to be out on Aug 16

The candidates have until 11:59 pm on Monday, August 12, to modify their preferences on the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal before the first seat allocation list is published on August 16.

According to university officials, this simulated list is not final but helps students estimate their potential allocation based on their preferences. The actual placements will depend on any changes candidates make to their preferences.

DU gets over 2.4 lakh applications

With over 2.4 lakh applicants registered for the academic year, Delhi University is offering more than 71,000 seats across over 65 colleges through the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG).

The third phase of the admission process will start on August 16, focusing on seat allotment and admissions based on candidates' preferences. Seats must be accepted by August 18, and colleges will verify and approve admissions by August 20. The deadline for online fee payment for the first admission round is August 21 at 4:59 pm.

The first merit list for undergraduate admissions will be released on August 16 at 5 pm.

Most sought after courses in DU

The B.com programme is the most sought after course among students, Gandhi added. Other top courses that have drawn interest from the students include English Hons, Political Science Hons, History Hons, Psychology Hons and Economics Hons, Gandhi said. The Delhi University (DU) had earlier informed that the preferences filled by the students will be auto-locked at 12 am on Friday and the same will be used to allot seats if the students fail to lock their choices after filling the preferences.

(With ANI inputs)

Also Read: DU gets over 1.80 lakh applications in phase-II of UG admissions: Check most sought after courses

Also Read: Delhi University restricts guest faculty appointments without leave vacancy