DU gets over 1.80 lakh applications in phase-II of UG admissions: Check most sought after courses

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Delhi University undergraduate admission 2024-25.

Delhi University (DU) has received an overwhelming response for its undergraduate admissions for the academic year 2024-25, with over 1.80 lakh students submitting their applications during phase two of the Common Seat Allotment System (CSAS). The university's admission portal saw a surge of activity, particularly as the deadline approached, with applicants finalizing their programme and college preferences on the CSAS portal. The submission window will close at 11:59 pm, according to university officials. The total number of registrations for admission to the university has reached approximately 2.47 lakh students, they added.

"So far, a total of 1,80,109 students have filled their preferences for taking admission in the UG programmes of the university. After the first phase, 2,47,273 students have registered. Overall, we have received 1,59,56,834 combinations of preferences," Hanit Gandhi, the dean of the admission branch, told news agency PTI. She said the students have so far shown the most interest in taking admission in seven courses.

Most sought after courses in DU

The B.com programme is the most sought after course among students, Gandhi added. Other top courses that have drawn interest from the students include English Hons, Political Science Hons, History Hons, Psychology Hons and Economics Hons, Gandhi said. The Delhi University (DU) had earlier informed that the preferences filled by the students will be auto-locked at 12 am on Friday and the same will be used to allot seats if the students fail to lock their choices after filling the preferences.

Delhi University admission 2024-25

The first allotment list of admission will be released by the university on August 16. The Delhi University started the first phase of the CSAS on May 28. The university has opened admissions for 79 programs for 71, 000 seats in 69 colleges. Around 183 subject combinations are available in the BA program in these colleges. The admissions in the Delhi University are being taken through the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ: Delhi University Admission 2024: DU extends CSAS UG phase 2 preference filling deadline; details here