CUET PG 2025 application correction window opens, here's what can be edited

CUET PG 2025 application: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the application correction window for the common university entrance test - postgraduate (CUET PG) 2025. Candidates who wish to make changes to their application forms can do so by visiting the official website, exams.ntaonline.in/CUET-PG.

According to the official schedule, the last date for correcting the details is February 12. Thereafter, no candidate will be entertained in any circumstances. Candidates will have to pay an additional fee (wherever applicable) through credit/debit/net banking/UPI.

CUET PG 2025 application: How to edit application form?

Visit the official website, exams.ntaonline.in/CUETPG.

Click on the candidate's login.

Log in with your generated credentials and click on 'submit'

Make changes to your application form and submi it.

The official notice reads, ''Since it is a one-time facility extended to the candidates to avoid any hardship to them, the candidates are advised to do the correction very carefully, as no further opportunity for correction will be given to the candidates''.

What can be edited in the application form?

Candidates can edit the following fields in their CUET PG 2025 application form.

1. Candidates shall be allowed to change any one of the fields - candidate name, father's name, mother's name.

2. Candidates shall be allowed to change their academic details.

3. Candidates shall be allowed to change exam cities based on their permanent and present address.

5. Candidates shall be allowed to change date of birth, gender, category, sub category/PwBD-test paper code.

What is not allowed to change in the application form?

Candidates are not allowed to change the following fields in their CUET PG 2025 application form.

Mobile Number

Email Address

Address (Permanent and Present)

Photograph (Image upload)

Signature (Image Upload)

When will CUET PG 2025 exam be conducted?

CUET PG 2025 exam will be conducted between March 13 and 31 at various exam centres located in different cities across India and aborad in CBT mode. The candidates will be able to download city intimation slip and admit cards in due course of time. Candidates are advised to stay tuned to the official website for latest updates.