CSAB NEUT 2023 registration ends today; Apply at csab.nic.in

CSAB NEUT 2023: The Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) will conclude the registrations for North Eastern States and Union Territories (NEUT) 2023 counselling today, July 3. JEE aspirants can register online and upload documents for CSAB NEUT 2023 through the official website-- csab.nic.in. The verification of documents including domicile and category certificates will be held till July 7, 2023.

Candidates can fill in the choices up to July 12, 2023. The reconciliation of data, verification and validation of allocated seats will be conducted between July 13 and July 17. The CSAB NEUT 2023 round 1 seat allotment will be declared on July 18. Candidates will be able to check their seat allotment results by using their JEE Main application number and password.

The candidates who will get a seat in CSAB NEUT 2023 round 1 allocation results will have to report online between July 19 and July 24. Those who will be satisfied with the allotment result can confirm their seats by making payment of the seat acceptance fee (SAF) of Rs 4,000. Aspirants will have the options to exercise float, slide and freeze against the first round of allotment results.

CSAB NEUT 2023 registration: How to apply?

Visit the official website of CSAB at csab.nic.in Click on the link that reads, 'CSAB NEUT 2023 registration' Fill in the application form as instructed and review details Upload required documents, pay the application fees, and submit Take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference.

CSAB NEUT 2023 Schedule