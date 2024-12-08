CLAT 2025 results declared, direct link here | Check steps to download scorecard

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

CLAT 2025: The Consortium of National Law Universities has declared the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2025 result today (December 8). All the candidates who appeared in CLAT 2025 can check the scorecard by visiting the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

The candidates will need their application number or the admit card number and date of birth to see their results.

CLAT 2025: Steps to download scorecard

Candidates can check and download their result from the official website by following the steps given below.

Go to the official website - consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Login to the CLAT by filling your application number and date of birth.

Look for the scorecard link on your dashboard and click it.

Your CLAT scorecard will be displayed.

Verify all details.

Download and save the scorecard for future use.

What's next?

With the CLAT 2025 results now released, the next stage of the admission process, including counselling details, will be announced soon. Candidates should regularly check the official website for updates.

The admission process for more than 20 law universities for five-year integrated UG and PG programmes in participating National Law Universities (NLUs) will be started on the basis of CLAT 2025 scores.

When was the exam held?

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2025 was conducted on December 1 across 141 centres in 25 States and 4 Union Territories. The exam witnessed an unprecedented participation rate, with 96.36% of Undergraduate applicants and 92.13% of Postgraduate applicants appearing for the test.

