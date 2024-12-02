CLAT 2025 answer keys for UG, PG out, raise objections if any - Direct link here

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY CLAT 2025 answer keys for UG, PG out

CLAT 2025 answer keys: The Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLU) has released the answer keys for the Common Law Admission Test or CLAT 2025 on its official website. Candidates who took to the CLAT 2025 exam can download the answer sheets from the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2025 was conducted on December 1 across 141 centres in 25 States and 4 Union Territories. The exam witnessed an unprecedented participation rate, with 96.36% of Undergraduate applicants and 92.13% of Postgraduate applicants appearing for the test. The Question Booklets and Provisional Answer Keys for the CLAT 2025 now have been published. Candidates can check subject-wise clat 2025 answer keys on the official website.

Raise objections, if any

Candidates can now evaluate their scores by referring to the provisional answer keys. In case of any doubt, the Candidates can raise objections through the designated portal created for this purpose. The objection submission portal will open at 4:00 PM on 2nd December 2024 and will close automatically at 4:00 PM on 3rd December 2024. The link to the objection is available on the official website.

Objection submission fee

A fee of Rs. 1,000/- (Rupees One thousand only) is to be paid for each objection. If the objection is found to be valid and sustained, the said fee will be refunded/ remitted to the same account from which it was paid. No requests for deposit of the amount in any other account shall be entertained.

CLAT 2025 answer keys: How to download

Visit the official website of CNLU, consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Navigate the link to the 'CLAT 2025 answer keys'

It will redirect you to the login page

Enter your credentials, and submit

Check CLAT 2025 answer keys and raise objections if any

What's next?

A panel of exam experts will review the CLAT 2025 UG, PG representations received from the candidates. If any representation is found correct, the answer keys will be revised. The candidates will be able to check CLAT 2024 final answer keys online on the official website. According to the schedule, the CLAT 2025 final answer key will be released on December 9 and the results will be announced on December 10. Based on the results, the candidates will be called for the counselling procedure, scheduled to commence on December 11. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for latest updates.

Process of submitting CLAT 2025 objections

Step 1: Log in to your CLAT account at https://consortiumofnlus.ac.in/clat-2024/ and click on ‘Submit Objections’.

Step 2: Click on the ‘Submit Objection’ button.

Step 3: Select the Question Booklet set, ‘Type of Objection’, i.e., ‘About the Answer Key’ or ‘About the Question’, as appropriate.

Step 4: Select the question number, enter your objection details and click on ‘Submit Objection’.

Step 5: Once all your objections are submitted, click the ‘Make Payment’ button to make payment.