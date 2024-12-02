CLAT UG, PG 2025 answer key to be out today, check time, how to download, and latest updates

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY CLAT UG, PG 2025 answer key to be out today

CLAT UG, PG 2025 answer key: The Consortium of National Law Universities (Consortium of NLUs) will release the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2025 for admission to the undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes. Candidates who appeared in the CLAT UG PG 2024 exam can download their answer keys by visiting the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

CLAT 2025 was conducted on December 1 from 2 to 4 pm (2 to 4:40 pm for PwD candidates. According to the official information, the exam was conducted seamlessly across 141 centers in 25 states and 4 Union Territories.

Difficulty level was slightly higher

According to experts, the overall difficulty level of CLAT was slightly higher as compared to previous years. The exam had the exact number of section-wise distribution of questions as CLAT 2024. To get into the top NLUs, candidates are expected to get a score between 92 to 100 marks.

For the second consecutive year, the CLAT paper has maintained the same pattern, consisting of 120 questions to be attempted in a duration of 2 hours. The overall difficulty level of this year's exam was easier to moderate level than that of the previous year.

CLAT UG, PG 2025 answer key: When will response sheet out?

According to the official announcement, the CLAT UG, and PG 2025 answer key will be released by 4 pm today, December 2, 2024. Once it is out, the candidates will be able to download the CLAT UG and PG 2025 answer keys from the official website by following the easy steps given below.

CLAT UG, PG 2025 answer key: How to download?