CLAT admit card 2025 released, check direct link, instructions, exam preparation tips, more

CLAT admit card 2025: The consortium of NLUs has released the admit cards for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT). Candidates who applied in the said exam can download their call letters by visiting the official website, clat2024.consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

CLAT 2025 is scheduled to be conducted on December, 1. The candidates will be able to download their call letters till December 1. Candidates are advised to download their call letters as soon as possible to avoid last minute rush on the official website.

CLAT admit card 2025: How to download?

Visit the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Click on 'CLAT 2025'

Navigate the link to the candidates' portal

It will redirect you to a login page

Enter your credentials and click on 'submit'

CLAT 2025 admit card will appear on the screen

Download and save CLAT 2025 for future reference

CLAT 2025 admit card download link

CLAT 2025 admit card: Details on admit card

Candidates are required to check the following details on their call letters. In case of rectification, they can contact the concerned exam authority immediately.

Name of the candidate

Roll number and application number

Exam centre name, and address

Exam timings along with reporting time

Instructions for appearing in the exam

CLAT 2025: Things not allowed inside the exam hall

Candidates are not allowed to carry the following items inside the exam hall.

Any study material like handwritten notes etc.

Mobile phones

Smartwatches

Calculators

CLAT 2025: Instructions to be followed

Candidates will not be allowed to use the washroom during the test.

No clarification regarding question booklet can be sought during the exam.

If there is any discrepancy in the question booklet, they can request the invigilator to change the booklet.

Candidates will have to enter QB number and OMR response sheet number and sign in the space/column in the attendance sheet

Candidates can take the question booklet and signed admit card after the completion of the exam.

Candidates appearing in the exam required to carry any of their identity proofs on the day of exam.

CLAT 2025 Exam Pattern

CLAT 2025 exam will be conducted in offline mode. The duration of the exam will be two hours. There will be 120 questions in both papers of undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. The exam will be for 120 marks for both undergraduate and postgraduate courses. For every correct answer, the candidates will get one mark and for every incorrect answer, there will be a 0.25 mark deduction. There will be no negative marking for unattempted questions.