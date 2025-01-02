Centre assures Supreme Court of implementing recommendations of expert panel on NEET-UG exam reforms

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representative Image

In a significant development, the centre has assured the Supreme Court that it will implement all corrective measures suggested by its seven-member expert panel on exam reforms after reviewing the National Testing Agency's functioning in holding NEET-UG last year.

On August 2, 2024, the top court refused to annul the controversy-ridden NEET-UG of 2024, saying there was no sufficient material on record at present to indicate a systemic leak or malpractice compromising the integrity of the examination.

Seven member committee was formed

Following this, the government constituted a seven-member expert panel headed by the former ISRO chief K Radhakrishnan to review the functioning of the National Testing Agency (NTA) and recommend exam reforms to make the NEET-UG (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate), transparent and free from malpractices. Other members of the expert committee are Randeep Guleria, B J Rao, Ramamurthy K, Pankaj Bansal, Aditya Mittal and Govind Jaiswal. Its responsibilities include policy and stakeholder engagement, collaboration and international cooperation, and recommendations for providing mental health support to students and training of NTA staff

When will it be implemented?

On Thursday, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, apprised a bench comprising justices PS Narasimha and Manoj Misra that the Centre-appointed committee has filed its report and the government will be implementing all the recommendations.

“We are going to implement all the recommendations and it (matter) can be listed after six months,” the law officer said. “The matter is adjourned for three months. List this special leave petition in the month of April,” the bench said. The entire report has not been placed on the records as it also contained some details regarding issues like printing of questions etc.

Last year in October, the top court expanded the time granted to the Centre-appointed seven-member expert panel to file its report on exam reforms.

(With Inputs from PTI)