Follow us on Image Source : BCECEB (OFFICIAL WEBSITE) Bihar UG AYUSH 2022: Counselling process starts today; know all important DETAILS

Bihar UG AYUSH 2022: Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has started the counselling process for the Bihar UG AYUSH 2022. The process starts today January 5, 2023. Candidates need to submit applications for counselling at the BCECEB official website bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

The application deadline for the counselling round is January 14, 2023. The fees must be paid by January 12, and online editing will take place on January 15, 2023. This year's rank card or merit list will be released on January 17, 2023. Candidates can follow the steps below to submit the application for the counselling round.

Counselling for the 2022 Bihar UG AYUSH: How to sign up

At bceceboard.bihar.gov.in, you can find the BCEBEB's official website. On the home page, select the Bihar UG AYUSH 2022 Counselling link. Click "Submit" after entering the login information. Complete the application form and pay the applicable fees. Download the page and print a copy for future reference.

For UR/EWS/BC/EBC applicants, the application price is Rs.1200; for SC/ST/DQ candidates, it is Rs. 600. Payments are non-refundable and must be paid online only using a credit card, debit card, net banking, or UPI.

Necessary Documents

At the time of counselling or allocation on the planned date, every candidate must present all of the original certificates on the list below, if appropriate,

NEET(UG)-2022 Admit Card (Original)

Results for NEET(UG)-2022 (Original)

Admit Card, Passing Certificate, Mark Sheet, or Equivalent for Matriculation Exam.

Intermediate/10+2 or similar exam passing certificate, mark sheet, or admit card.

Caste Document.

All original certificates and paperwork are required for admission to private medical and dental schools.

The NEET Admit Card (UG)-2022 was printed with six copies of passport-size photos.

Downloaded and printed the UGMAC-2022 Part A and Part B online application forms.

Aadhar card

If there are any further documents needed, they include DQ (PH), SMQ, EWS Certificate, etc.

According to recent announcements, the first and second rounds of seat allocation will be carried out online. With the release of the UGMAC-AYUSH 2022 merit list, potential participants will have access to information regarding the specifics of the counselling program. The registration or application form can only be filled out once by candidates. The application form will serve as the basis for the allocation of seats for Rounds 1 and 2.

Also Read | Nipun Samman: UP government to honour meritorious students every month

Also Read | IITs see the highest enrollment of foreign students in 2022, OCI and PIO candidates included