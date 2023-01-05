Follow us on Image Source : PTI Nipun Samman: UP government to honour meritorious students every month

Nipun Samman: UP government to organize a ceremony called 'Nipun Samman' every month to honour meritorious students. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath has asked the officials to organise 'Nipun Samman' to honouring meritorious students to promote quality education.

Step taken to ensure implementation of the Skill India Mission

These meritorious students will play a supportive role for others, the government said in a press statement on Thursday. Adityanath gave instructions to accelerate various activities to ensure effective implementation of the Skill India Mission, it said. Director-General of School Education Vijay Kiran Anand said students from Class 1 to Class 3 would be eligible for the award if they met the proficiency targets in Hindi and Mathematics for their class.

Nipun Lakshya App

The children's 'skillful efficiency' will be assessed using the Nipun Lakshya app. The assessment will be done under the principal of the District Institute for Education and Training. Parents and other dignitaries will be invited to the ceremony and a badge awarded to the student, the government said in its statement.

Exercise for students

The District Institute for Education and Training principal will prepare a roster for the current session (January to March) in which schools will be allotted to Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) trainees. Teachers and the D.El.Ed trainees will ensure that the children are not given assistance in determining answers during the assessment. After entering the answers, the results will automatically appear on the app.

The assessment results will be shared with school principals and teachers and the compiled monthly progress information sent to the District Institute for Education and Training principal and the district basic education officer, the government said. Instructions have been issued to create the roster so that the assessment on the app is completed in all district schools till March.

