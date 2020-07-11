UP Board syllabus to be reduced amid coronavirus outbreak: Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma

Image Source : FILE PHOTO UP Deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma has said that discussions are being held to reduced syllabus amid coronavirus outbreak. (Representational image)

As coronavirus pandemic has affected academic sessions in 2020-2021, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma has said that UP Board syllabus in the state would be reduced. The Deputy Chief Minister has informed that discussions were being held on reducing the syllabus for the current academic session, as studies have been hampered due to coronavirus outbreak.

UP Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma further said that any decision regarding reducing the syllabus will be taken after suggestions from all the concerned sides. A process to determine the same has been undertaken while details on the reduced syllabus will be provided soon.

CBSE cuts syllabus amid coronavirus pandemic

As UP government is mulling to reduce UP Board syllabus, the Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank had on Tuesday announced that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) decided to reduce the syllabus for the year 2020-21 by at least 30 percent.

The syllabus has been rationalized with the help of suggestions from NCERT. A CBSE notification said that the deleted portions of the CBSE syllabus will not be included in the internal assessments of the year-end board exams.

Prior to this, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) also announced a reduction of up to 25 percent in the syllabus for classes 10 and 12 board exams in 2021 taking into account the learning disruption due to closure of schools during the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

ALSO READ | CBSE Class 12 Syllabus cut: Check subject-wise deleted portions

ALSO READ | CBSE Class 10 Syllabus cut: Check subject-wise deleted portions

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest Education News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage