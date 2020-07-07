Image Source : INDIA TV CBSE Class 10 Syllabus cut: Check subject-wise deleted portions

In a bid to reduce course load of students amid the COVID-19 crisis, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday decided to rationalise the syllabus by up to 30 percent for classes 9 to 12 for the academic year 2020-21. The curriculum has been rationalised while retaining the core elements.

In a tweet, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said: "Looking at the extraordinary situation prevailing in the country and the world, CBSE was advised to revise the curriculum and reduce coruse load for the students of classes 9 to 12. To aid the decision, a few weeks back I also invited suggestions from all educationists on the reduction of syllabus for students and I am glad to share that we received more than 1.5K suggestions. Thank you, everyone, for the overwhelming response. Considerint the importance of learning achievement, it has been decided to rationalise syllabus up to 30 percent by retaining the core concepts."

CLASS 10 SYLLABUS: TAKE A LOOK AT THE DELETED PORTIONS

Image Source : CBSE CBSE Class 10: Deleted English syllabus

Image Source : CBSE CBSE Class 10: Deleted Hindi syllabus

Image Source : CBSE CBSE Class 10: Deleted Hindi syllabus

Image Source : CBSE CBSE Class 10: Deleted Maths syllabus

Image Source : CBSE CBSE Class 10: Deleted Science Syllabus

Image Source : CBSE CBSE Class 10: Deleted Science Syllabus

Image Source : CBSE CBSE Class 10: Deleted Science Syllabus

Image Source : CBSE CBSE Class 10: Deleted Social Science Syllabus

Image Source : CBSE CBSE Class 10: Deleted Computer Application Syllabus

Image Source : CBSE CBSE Class 10: Deleted Home Science Syllabus

Latest Education News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage