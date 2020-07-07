Image Source : INDIA TV CBSE Class 12 Syllabus cut: Check subject-wise deleted portions

In a major decision, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Tuesday announced that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has decided to reduce the syllabus for the year 2020-21 by at least 30 percent. The syllabus has been rationalized with the help of suggestions from NCERT. A CBSE notification said that the deleted portions of the CBSE syllabus will not be included in the internal assessments of the year-end board exams.

CBSE CLASS 12 SYLLABUS: TAKE A LOOK AT THE DELETED PORTIONS

Image Source : CBSE CBSE Class 12 English Core Deleted Syllabus

Image Source : CBSE CBSE Class 12 English Elective Deleted Syllabus

Image Source : CBSE CBSE Class 12 Hindi Core Deleted Syllabus

Image Source : CBSE CBSE Class 12 Hindi Elective Deleted Syllabus

Image Source : CBSE CBSE Class 12 Maths Deleted Syllabus

Image Source : CBSE CBSE Class 12 Physics Deleted Syllabus

Image Source : CBSE CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Deleted Syllabus

