Image Source : FILE PHOTO NEET 2020 Exams: Plea on NEET postponement, exam centres filed in SC

NEET 2020 exams: A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court for NEET candidates in the Middle East countries. The plea by parents of the NEET students in these countries has sought directions to government to set up examination centres in Middle East countries or postpone examination in view of COVID-19. A similar plea had previously filed before the Kerala High Court had been rejected.

Students have long been demanding postponement of the July NEET examination amid an increase in the coronavirus figures in the country. The NEET-UG examination, for admission to MBBS/BDS courses, is slated for July 26. More than 15 lakh students had applied for NEET 2020.

The plea has been filed by aggrieved parents of NEET students in Doha and Qatar through the Secretary of Kerala Muslim Culture Centre in Qatar. It stated that parents tried getting seats in the Vande Bharat Mission flights to India so that they could attempt the papers starting from July 26. However, they could not get any seat, the Bar and Bench reported.

Earlier on Tuesday, India Wide Parents Association had written a letter to HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank and Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan to postpone NEET and JEE Main exams. The parents' association had listed about 15 reasons why the entrances shouldn't take place.

In separate letters addressed to HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank and Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan, the India Wide Parents Association said it has been receiving complaints from many parents and students across India regarding conducting JEE Main and NEET Exam in the month of July amid pandemic situation when the infections are at an all-time high. It said that the "shortage of medical facility" has also made the parents even more frightened. NEET and JEE Main examinations can be postponed for a few months till the situation is under control, the letter said.

STUDENTS DEMAND POSTPONEMENT OF NEET,JEE MAIN EXAMINATIONS:

Dear sir,

It is clear that JEE & NEET 2020 should be postponed because of the rising cases of Corona Virus. Pls do it ASAP as we are worried! We students request you to clarify on this matter soon.

Thank you.#HealthOverExams #postponeJEENEET#FitIndiaTalks



Pls retweet! — Ayaan (@khanunjum3) July 1, 2020

#FitIndiaTalks

Sir please clear the confusion regarding conduction of neet and jee in july or is it going to be postponed.

Please acknowledge this query from all the aspirants

sir please — Navjot Singh (@NavjotSS22) July 1, 2020

Sir all other important exams in july are postponed then y not #PostponeNEETandJEE even our lives matter! Most of the states have imposed lockdown till 31 july as situation is horrific! @MoHFW_INDIA @drharshvardhan @HRDMinistry @DrRPNishank @AICTE_INDIA @DG_NTA #HealthOverExams — Aayushisingh.2022@gmail.com (@Aayushisingh202) June 30, 2020

ALSO READ | JEE Main, NEET Exams 2020: Request to postpone entrances sent to govt

ALSO READ | JEE Main, NEET Exams 2020: Will exam dates be pushed back?

Latest Education News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage