JEE Main, NEET 2020: Parents file yet another plea against postponement of exams; say delay would cause stress

As the Supreme Court on August 17 is set to hear the pleas urging the postponement of NEET and JEE entrance exams, parents of four students have now moved the top court pressing for the conduct of JEE and NEET 2020 exams. According to a revised schedule released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on July 3, the NEET 2020 exam for Undergraduate medical and dental college admissions are scheduled to be conducted on September 13. The JEE (Main) exam for admission into various top tier Engineering colleges, meanwhile, is scheduled to be conducted on September 1.

In their plea, the petitioners have said there is an imminent need to stick to the revised schedule of the NEET 2020 exams.

The admission process is time-bound and the entire admission schedule is time regulated process, the petitioners state. For medical admissions, there is a unique three-tier process involved which must be done in a statutorily regulated time frame, it is emphasised.

For JEE Mains, the petitioners have said any delay in the admission process of the students will affect the whole academic year of the students, which would further impact the post-graduate studies and career opportunities of the students.

Candidates preparing of JEE and NEET 2020 have been preparing for the exams since long and postponing the same further would add to the stress levels of the students and would also lead to uncertainty.

If the revised schedule is followed, it is still possible to make up for the delay caused on account of the COVID-19 pandemic in the academic calendar, the petitioners said.

However, any further delay in conducting the entrance tests will make re-scheduling unworkable as the time lost will no longer be capable of being adjusted in the vacation calendar, they added.

Meanwhile, thousands of students have taken to social media and are demanding the postponement of the JEE and NEET 2020 exams, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Citing their safety and well being, the aspirants have said it would not be safe for them to travel to exam centers and meet other students, who might also be travelling from containment zones.

Other than the COVID-19 situation, some students have also stated reasons like worsening flood situations in their respective states, which would make it difficult for them to travel for exams.

