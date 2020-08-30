Image Source : PTI JEE, NEET Exams 2020: Chhattisgarh govt to arrange free travel for candidates

JEE Main, NEET 2020: The Chhattisgarh government will provide free transport facility to the candidates appearing for the Joint Entrance Exam or JEE (Main) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test or NEET (UG) 2020 to be held next month, an official said on Sunday.

He said Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has instructed all district collectors to ensure free transport to and fro for candidates from their areas to examination centres, the official said.

The CM also directed that district nodal officers be appointed to coordinate with Regional Transport Office (RTO) and District Transport Office (DTO) to arrange buses, vans and other vehicles, he said.

The National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts medical and engineering entrance exams, has decided to hold NEET on September 13 and the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains from September 1 to 6.

"The JEE exam will be conducted from September 1, so buses will have to be run from August 31 for the candidates who hail from places located far off from examination centres," the official said.

About 13,500 candidates will appear in JEE exam across the state for which five centres have been set up, he said.

Collectors have been directed to immediately release the contact numbers of nodal officers to enable candidates to register themselves, he said.

Candidates will be allowed to board vehicles on production of their admit cards, the official added.

One of parents will be allowed to accompany girl students during journey, he said, adding that the expenditure of the entire travel will be borne by the state government.

The CM also instructed to strictly maintain physical distancing norms in view of the coronavirus pandemic during the travel, he added.

Baghel on August 28 had strongly opposed the Centre's move to hold NEET and JEE entrance exams amid the COVID-19 pandemic, saying it was not the right time to conduct the exams.

(With PTI Inputs)

Latest Education News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage