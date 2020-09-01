JEE Main: Bombay High Court to hear urgent plea seeking postponement of exams

Image Source : PIXABAY JEE Main: Bombay HC to hear urgent plea seeking postponement of exams

The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court will on Tuesday hear an urgent plea filed by a citizen, seeking the postponement of JEE Main exams, scheduled to begin today. The plea seeks postponement of JEE exams for students residing in flood-hit parts of Maharashtra's Vidarbha region. The High Court, on its own motion, took up the matter for hearing on Monday evening when it was brought to its notice a letter sent by Nitesh Bawankar, a resident of Bhandara.

In its letter, Bawankar highlighted the problems being faced by students appearing for the JEE-Main examination and residing in flood-hit areas of Nagpur, Amravati, Akola, Chandrapur, Gondiaand Gadchiroli districts.

Due to floods, students from these areas will find it difficult to appear for the JEE-Main examination, he said.

A division bench of Justices RK Deshpande and Pushpa Ganediwala asked the respondents, the Maharashtra government, the Centre and the National Testing Agency, to consider postponing the examination for students residing in flood-affected areas.

(With agency inputs)

