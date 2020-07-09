Image Source : INDIA TV DU Final Year Exams: Is there any scope for cancelling exams? UGC responds

Waiting with bated breath, university students across the country are hoping for cancellation of their final-year exams. While many theories are afloat over the examinations, hopes of lakhs of students pinned on the scrapping of the key exams could be dashed. According to the revised UGC guidelines, final-year examinations in universities will have to be conducted by September-end. However, students who are unable to appear in final-year exams in September will get another chance and universities will conduct special exams "as and when feasible."

Meanwhile, students have been protesting the new UGC guidelines and demanding cancellation of the final-year exams in view of the coronavirus crisis. But will UGC review its decision? Well, UGC's fresh reaction hints that there is no change in their stance.

In a statement, the University Grants Commission gave signs of going ahead with the final-year exams through the country. "Conducting final year examinations for graduation or post-graduation courses is very important, and the safety of students is our prime concern," UGC Secretary Professor Rajnish Jain told news agency ANI.

"Universities and colleges can opt to conduct exams through online, offline or blended mode. Guidelines for the conduct of exams have been issued on the basis of the Standard Operation Procedure suggested by the Health Ministry. All states should conduct exams for final year students, he said.

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court today pulled up the Delhi University for repeatedly postponing the exams of final year undergraduate courses in the last few weeks. The court questioned the university's decision to push the exams from July 10 to a date beyond August 15 even when it kept claiming that it was ready to conduct the Open Book Examinations (OBE) on July 1 as well as on July 10.

