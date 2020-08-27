Rise_AgainstExamsInCovid trends in India. Why do students want exams cancelled/postponed?

Image Source : PIXABAY #Rise_AgainstExamsInCovid trends in India

The economy of the country has been on a downward trend as the COVID-19 pandemic has brought everything to a standstill amid which, the youth of the country, especially the students have taken the social media by storm. Students from across the country are voicing their concerns over the conduct of exams amid the coronavirus outbreak. With this, the Supreme Court is already hearing or has heard various petitions with respect to postponing/cancelling or conducting the exams.

Students on Thursday took to Twitter and posted their demands using the phrase '#Rise_AgainstExamsInCovid'. The hashtag was seen trending in India today since morning, under which UPSC, CBSE and JEE-NEET students urged the government to not press them to appear for exams, amid the coronavirus outbreak. Students wore black bands and black clothes, posted pictures from their homes, showing a disagreement over the conduct of exams.

Not just the students associated with the above-mentioned courses, but candidates from other fields who are yet to appear for some exam also used the phrase '#Rise_AgainstExamsInCovid' to make their voices heard.

Here's what the students demanded through #Rise_AgainstExamsInCovid

CBSE Compartment Exam Students

Nearly 2.5 lakh students are supposed to appear for the CBSE compartment exam 2020, for which the Board has already issued a notice. However, candidates are demanding the cancellation of the exam, saying this would lead to a loss of their academic year. Following are the reasons cited by CBSE compartment students, to cancel the exam -

1. Maximum students have scored over 75 per cent in the exam and are just short of 5 or lesser marks to pass in a particular subject. This would make them ineligible to take admissions for higher studies, thus wasting their academic year

2. Marks less than 10 can be allotted as grace marks which would save them from appearing for exams amid the coronavirus outbreak

3. Universities and colleges have already begun the process of admissions and the last date to submit admission forms is approaching. Students say conducting exams at this time would lead to a delayed result declaration, following which the universities will not accept their forms

4. Students who have got compartment is just one subject should be allowed to apply for further admissions

5. Going to the exam centres to write exams would further put students in the risk of contracting the novel coronavirus, which would pose an equal threat to their families as well

6. Some states are under strict lockdown, which would make it a challenge for the students to avail public transport

7. Flood situation in a number of states and cities has thrown normal life out of gear, due to which basic amenities are not accessible and hence, the students would find it challenging to reach their exam centres

UPSC Students

The UPSC Prelims are scheduled to be conducted from October 4 and the candidates are demanding the postponement of exams, till normalcy in the country is restored. Reasons cited by the students list coronavirus threat, flood situation and the lockdown which has been imposed in a number of states across the country.

On the condition of anonymity, a UPSC aspirant told India TV Digital, "We will have to travel at least a day before the exam, which would make us more vulnerable to contract the coronavirus."

Other points stated by the UPSC aspirants are as follows -

1. Transportation is a major issue as of now as most of the states are flooded due to heavy rains, or are under strict lockdown

2. The exam centres are insufficient in number, due to which the aspirants will be made to sit close to each other and accumulate in a bunch

3. The UPSC exam would have 2 papers of 2 hours each, for which the aspirants will have to report at least an hour before. Also, they will have to wait during the buffer time in between both the exams

4. Students will be accompanied by their parents/guardians who would mostly be senior citizens. UPSC aspirants have expressed concern for their guardians, saying they would have to wait outside the exam centres in crowd, until the exam is over

5. A number of aspirants are already staying in containment zones, which would come as a threat for other students as well

6. Some aspirants will even have to travel from elsewhere, as the lockdown did not allow them to travel earlier

7. Family members of some aspirants have already tested positive for coronavirus and are under treatment/quarantine

8. Some UPSC aspirants are working as COVID-19 warriors and so they would not be allowed to sit for the exam. They would come in contact with other students if at all they are permitted to write their exams

9. If a candidate gets infected during the prelims, they will not be able to appear for the UPSC Mains exam

JEE, NEET Students

Similar reasons have also been cited by those preparing for the JEE Mains and NEET 2020 exams. Students have said they do not want to risk their lives or pose a threat to their family members, who otherwise have been following the lockdown rules strictly. A number of students have posted videos, wherein they are seen requesting the postponement of JEE Mains and NEET 2020 exams.

Students have cited the risks to themselves and to their family members and have said travelling and meeting other students would leave larger room for the COVID-19 to expand.

NEET aspirant says most of the COVID-19 patients are asymptomatic, so how is thermal screening going to identify candidates with symptoms? #NEETJEEpostponekaro#JEENEET#StudentsLivesMatterpic.twitter.com/dI0ofcFO0A — Vani Mehrotra (@vani_mehrotra) August 25, 2020

Loans, no ration, exam center hours away, can't afford private car charges, father sole earner, COVID risk - Student demands postponement of JEE, NEET exams. pic.twitter.com/N1Xli1fieb — Nidhi Taneja (India TV) (@nidhiindiatv) August 27, 2020

This was the condition of Gujcet Exam Center ... No SOP followed... And Water logging could be seen..BHUJ



Plz sir 🙏 postpone JEE NEET pic.twitter.com/BjJWfTUj6S#AntiStudentNarendraModi — Doraemon (@Doraemo88102523) August 27, 2020

