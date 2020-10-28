CAT Admit Card 2020 to be released today. Check time, other details

Image Source : PTI CAT Admit Card 2020 to be released today

CAT Admit Card 2020: The CAT 2020 examination admit card is likely to be released today. Candidates should note that the CAT Admit Card 2020 will be released on the official website iimcat.ac.in. According to the details, the CAT Admit Card 2020 will be released by 5 PM today. A direct link to download the CAT Admit Card 2020 will be provided once the admit card is released.

Candidates should note that the CAT Admit Card 2020 will contain important information like the name of the candidate, date of birth, registration number, category, place to affix photograph, exam day instructions, day and date of the exam, session, reporting time, reference number, emergency contact number, google map link etc.

Candidates are also required to carry a valid photo identity proof (as specified) along with the CAT 2020 admit card.

No candidate will be allowed inside the exam centre without a hard copy of CAT admit card 2020 and the requirements mentioned. It is mandatory for all the candidates to carry the CAT admit card 2020 with them to the test centre on the exam day.

Candidates appearing for CAT 2020 are required to take an undertaking with regard to the COVID 19 wherein they are required to provide certain information about health and other issues.

The undertaking has to be carried with the CAT admit card. CAT 2020 admit card will include COVID 19 advisory and the ‘no-touch policy’ to be followed at the test centre.

CAT will be conducted in three slots on 29th November 2020 across 156 CAT test centres in the online, centre-based mode. Candidates are required to abide by all the exam day guidelines specified by the conducting body in light of the COVID-19 situation.

