Final Year Exams 2020: Calcutta University to conduct exams online from Oct 1; result on Oct 31

Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, the Calcutta University has decided to conduct final semester exams of Undergraduate and Postgraduate students through online mode from October 1 to October 18, 2020. The result of the exams will be announced on October 31.

Students who cannot appear for online exams can send their answer sheets to their respective colleges. “Questions will be sent to those who cannot appear for online exams via email and WhatsApp and have to submit the answers in hard copy to his/her respective institution after 24 hours,” Vice- Chancellor Sonali Chakraborty Banerjee said.

For UG students, the answer sheets will be evaluated by teachers of the same institute, unlike the previous practice of external evaluation, the change necessitated in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said 75 per cent Joint Entrance Exams (JEE) Main aspirants in West Bengal were unable to undertake the exam on Tuesday due to COVID-19 situation in the state.

She added that the state government had requested the Centre to review the matter again so that the students are not deprived of their right to appear for the exam.

