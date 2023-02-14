Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UP Board Exam 2023: To begin tomorrow; Check IMPORTANT updates

UP Board Exam 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) Board Exam 2023 is scheduled to begin tomorrow. As per the schedule released by the Uttar Pradesh Education Board, the UP Board Exams will commence on February 16, 2023. Ahead of the exam, the UP CM Yogi Adityanath directed the schools to ensure a cheating-free examination. A set of rules has been rolled out by the government to conduct the examination without obstructions.

UP Board Exam 2023: Date Sheet

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Board (UPMSP) earlier released the date sheet for classes 10 and 12 students for the UP Board Exam 2023. The UP Board Exams are scheduled to commence on February 16, 2023.

UP Board Exam 2023 to be held at 8,752 centres

Over 58 lakh students will appear for this year's up board examination. Of these 31.2 lakh students are for Class 10 and 27.5 lakh students are for Class 12. The examinations will be held at 8,752 centres across 75 districts in Uttar Pradesh. According to the timetable for the 2023 examinations released by the secretary, of UP Secondary Education Board, Divyakant Shukla, the Class 10 examinations will be held in 13 working days and will end on March 3.

Stitched answer sheet for the examinees

The Class 12 examinations will be held in 14 working days and will end on March 4. For the first time, UP Board examinees will get stitched answer sheets. The move is aimed at preventing the copy mafia from changing answer sheets of meritorious students because in previous year's there were complaints of changing copies by removing staples.

Barcodes and Monograms on the answer sheets

Also, answer sheets given to the students will have barcodes and monograms on them. The initiatives are being taken with the aim to eliminate the scope of manipulation of answer sheets. The Board will also conduct random checks of some answer sheets using the barcodes which will further put a noose around those involved in copying. Over three crore answer sheets will be required for the UP Board examinations. Model exam questions for Class 10 and Class 12.

(with inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ | UP Board Exam 2023 from Feb 16, Yogi government to impose NSA on cheaters

ALSO READ | UPMSP Exam Date Sheet 2023: 58 Lakh students to take UP Board Exam this year