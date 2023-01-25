TBSE Exam Timetable 2023: Tripura Board Exam Schedule for classes 10 and 12 Released! Check here

Wednesday, January 25, 2023
     
TBSE Exam Timetable 2023: The Tripura Board of Secondary Education has released the board exam schedule for classes 10 and 12. Check here full schedule.

TBSE Exam Timetable 2023: The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) has recently released the full timetable for classes 10 and 12. Students who will appear for classes 10 and 12 board exams can check the full schedule on tbse.tripura.gov.in. As per the schedule, the Class 10 and Class 10 Madrassa Alim exams will commence on March 16, 2023. Whereas, the class 12th board exam will start on March 15, 2023. The full exam schedule has been given here. 

Tripura Board Exam 2023 Class 10 Timetable

Subject

Exam Date
English March 16, 2023
Bengali, Hindi, Mizo, Kokborok March 18, 2023
Social Science - History and Political Science, Social Science - Economics and Geography March 21, 2023
Science - Biology, Science - Physics and Chemistry March 23, 2023
Mathematics Basic and Standard March 28, 2023
Optional 6th Subject April 18, 2023

Tripura Board Exam 2023 Class 12 Timetable

Subject 

Exam Date 
English March 15, 2023
Bengali, Hindi, Kokborok, Mizo March 17, 2023
Chemistry, Political Science, Sociology March 20, 2023
Business Studies, Education, Physics March 22, 2023
Accountancy, Biology, History March 24, 2023
Mathematics, Philosophy March 27, 2023
Economics March 29, 2023
Psychology April 1, 2023
Geography April 3, 2023
Sanskrit, Statistics, Arabic April 5, 2023
Computer Science, Music April 17, 2023
Optional 6th Subject April 19, 2023

As per the Tripura Board, over 43,503 students will appear for the Class 10 and Madrassa Alim board exams 2023. On the other hand, Over 38,034 students will give the class 12 Tripura board exam 2023. 

