TBSE Exam Timetable 2023: Tripura Board Exam Schedule for classes 10 and 12 Released! Check here

TBSE Exam Timetable 2023: The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) has recently released the full timetable for classes 10 and 12. Students who will appear for classes 10 and 12 board exams can check the full schedule on tbse.tripura.gov.in. As per the schedule, the Class 10 and Class 10 Madrassa Alim exams will commence on March 16, 2023. Whereas, the class 12th board exam will start on March 15, 2023. The full exam schedule has been given here.
Tripura Board Exam 2023 Class 10 Timetable
|
Subject
|
Exam Date
|English
|March 16, 2023
|Bengali, Hindi, Mizo, Kokborok
|March 18, 2023
|Social Science - History and Political Science, Social Science - Economics and Geography
|March 21, 2023
|Science - Biology, Science - Physics and Chemistry
|March 23, 2023
|Mathematics Basic and Standard
|March 28, 2023
|Optional 6th Subject
|April 18, 2023
Tripura Board Exam 2023 Class 12 Timetable
|
Subject
|
Exam Date
|English
|March 15, 2023
|Bengali, Hindi, Kokborok, Mizo
|March 17, 2023
|Chemistry, Political Science, Sociology
|March 20, 2023
|Business Studies, Education, Physics
|March 22, 2023
|Accountancy, Biology, History
|March 24, 2023
|Mathematics, Philosophy
|March 27, 2023
|Economics
|March 29, 2023
|Psychology
|April 1, 2023
|Geography
|April 3, 2023
|Sanskrit, Statistics, Arabic
|April 5, 2023
|Computer Science, Music
|April 17, 2023
|Optional 6th Subject
|April 19, 2023
As per the Tripura Board, over 43,503 students will appear for the Class 10 and Madrassa Alim board exams 2023. On the other hand, Over 38,034 students will give the class 12 Tripura board exam 2023.
