Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY TBSE Exam Timetable 2023: Tripura Board Exam Schedule for classes 10 and 12 Released! Check here

TBSE Exam Timetable 2023: The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) has recently released the full timetable for classes 10 and 12. Students who will appear for classes 10 and 12 board exams can check the full schedule on tbse.tripura.gov.in. As per the schedule, the Class 10 and Class 10 Madrassa Alim exams will commence on March 16, 2023. Whereas, the class 12th board exam will start on March 15, 2023. The full exam schedule has been given here.

Tripura Board Exam 2023 Class 10 Timetable

Subject Exam Date English March 16, 2023 Bengali, Hindi, Mizo, Kokborok March 18, 2023 Social Science - History and Political Science, Social Science - Economics and Geography March 21, 2023 Science - Biology, Science - Physics and Chemistry March 23, 2023 Mathematics Basic and Standard March 28, 2023 Optional 6th Subject April 18, 2023

Tripura Board Exam 2023 Class 12 Timetable

Subject Exam Date English March 15, 2023 Bengali, Hindi, Kokborok, Mizo March 17, 2023 Chemistry, Political Science, Sociology March 20, 2023 Business Studies, Education, Physics March 22, 2023 Accountancy, Biology, History March 24, 2023 Mathematics, Philosophy March 27, 2023 Economics March 29, 2023 Psychology April 1, 2023 Geography April 3, 2023 Sanskrit, Statistics, Arabic April 5, 2023 Computer Science, Music April 17, 2023 Optional 6th Subject April 19, 2023

As per the Tripura Board, over 43,503 students will appear for the Class 10 and Madrassa Alim board exams 2023. On the other hand, Over 38,034 students will give the class 12 Tripura board exam 2023.

ALSO READ | Board Exams 2023: DCPCR directs all schools not to withhold admit cards of classes 10, 12 students

ALSO READ | CGSOS Board Exams 2023: Date sheet for Chhattisgarh classes 10, 12 open schools released! Check here