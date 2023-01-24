Follow us on Image Source : PTI Board Exams 2023: DCPCR directs all schools not to withhold admit cards of classes 10 and 12 students

Board Exams 2023: The Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights has recently issued an advisory directing the schools in New Delhi not to withhold the admit cards of the students. The DCPCR directed the schools to ensure timely admit cards to the students of classes 10 and 12 prior to the board exams. This advisory came in response to the complaints received by the commission every year against schools withholding the admit cards of the students.

Not to withhold admit cards of the students

Taking the cognisance, the DCPCR in its advisory has stated, 'The Commission reiterates Directorate of Education (DOE) circular no. F.NO.DE.15(114)/PSB/2021/2165-2174 dated 01/07/2021 in pursuance to the Hon'ble High Court Of Delhi order dated 31.05.2021 in WPC 7526/2020 which states that 'The school Management shall not withhold the name of any student/candidate for the ensuring Board examinations for Classes X and XII on the ground of non-payment of fee/arrears for the academic year 2020-21, if any, on obtaining undertaking of the concerned parents/students.''

A child cannot be made to suffer

Highlighting the recent order of Delhi's High Court, the DCPCR is its advisory further stated, 'Hon'ble High Court of Delhi in its order dated 17.01.2023 in WPC 584/2023 which in para 18, 23 has stated that 'Thus, a child cannot be made suffer and not be allowed to attend classes or barred from taking examinations in the middle of an academic session on the ground of non-payment of the fees'... 'The academic session of the petitioner can not be allowed to be wasted since the current academic session is about to end... Not allowing the petitioner to take up Board Examinations would put the petitioner at great hardship.''

DCPCR advisory

Concerning the problems faced by the students ahead of the exam, the DCPCR said that the action taken by the schools such as withholding the admit cards can affect the career prospects, college choices and employment of the students. Thus, it has advised all the schools to ensure timely admit cards to the students.