School holiday declared in Meerut till July 23 due to Kanwar Yatra, read official notification School holiday: The order issued by District Magistrate VK Singh pertains to all primary, upper primary, and secondary schools, CBSE/ICSE-affiliated schools, madrasas, degree colleges, and technical institutes.

Meerut:

All schools and other educational institutions in Meerut will be closed till July 23 because of the Kanwar Yatra, according to an official order issued on Tuesday. “In view of the 'Shivratri' of Saavan month and the movement of Kanwar Yatra devotees, all the schools and colleges in the district will be closed from July 16 to July 23, the official notification stated.

School holiday declared in Meerut

The order issued by District Magistrate VK Singh pertains to all primary, upper primary, and secondary schools, CBSE/ICSE-affiliated schools, madrasas, degree colleges, and technical institutes.

The Kanwar Yatra, which began on July 11, will culminate on July 23 on Shivratri. In this regard, the district administration has warned that strict action will be taken against any institution found violating the closure order.

District inspector of schools (DIOS) Rajesh Kumar said that notices were sent to all educational institutions, including those affiliated with UP Board, CBSE, and ICSE. “Strict action will be taken against any school found operating during this period,” Kumar warned.

School holiday declared in Muzaffarnagar

Another directive was issued in Muzaffarnagar by district magistrate Umesh Mishra, mandating the closure of all government and private schools, including primary, secondary, degree, and technical institutions, from July 16 to 23.

School holiday declared in Bareilly

In the meantime, Bareilly DM Avinash Singh also declared a holiday in schools on all four Mondays of the Sawan month and said all secondary, basic education, CBSE, ICSE, and other board schools; colleges, ITIs, and institutions within a 5-km radius of Delhi Road and Badaun Road; and technical and vocational educational institutions will remain shut during this period.

Also Read:

Schools closed in these states due to Sawan Somwar and Kanwar Yatra, check full list