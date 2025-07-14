Schools closed in these states due to Sawan Somwar and Kanwar Yatra, check full list School holidays have been declared in various districts of several schools due to the Kanwar Yatra and Sawan Somwar. Students and parents have been advised to stay in contact with the school authorities for the latest updates.

New Delhi:

As the holy month of Sawan begins, several districts in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana have announced school closures on July 14 due to the Kanwar Yatra and Sawan Somwar. Many devotees are walking long distances to collect Ganga water for Shiva's Jalabhishek. In view of this situation, local authorities have declared holidays in certain areas for the safety of students. Schools in some cities will remain closed on Monday, July 14, in observance of Sawan and the Kanwar Yatra.

Schools closed in these districts of Uttar Pradesh

In Uttar Pradesh, schools in Varanasi and Budaun have declared a holiday on Monday for all schools throughout the Sawan Month. The district magistrate has asked the school authorities to implement the closures accordingly.

Schools closed in Haryana

Schools in Haryana's Nuh district have closed for July 13 and 14 due to the Jalabhishek Yatra, which coincides with the Kanwar Yatra in the religion. Additionally, internet services in the Nuh district have been suspended till July 14 due to fears of unrest and public disorder in the city. The decision was announced ahead of the Braj Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra scheduled for today, July 14.

What is the reason behind the closure of schools during the Kanwar Yatra?

Usually, holidays are declared to ensure student safety, manage traffic congestion caused by the Kanwar Yatra, facilitate religious gatherings, prevent potential law and order issues, and maintain harmony during processions.

What is Kanwar Yatra?

The Kanwar Yatra is an annual pilgrimage for devotees of Lord Shiva. This holy event takes place during the auspicious month of Sawan. During the yatra, devotees, known as Kanwariyas, travel on foot while carrying pitchers of Ganga Jal from sacred sites such as Haridwar and Gangotri. This year, the yatra began on July 11 and will conclude on July 23.