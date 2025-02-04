Tuesday, February 04, 2025
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Education
  4. High Schools
  5. RBSE 2025: Rajasthan board revises 10th, 12th exams datasheet, check new schedule

RBSE 2025: Rajasthan board revises 10th, 12th exams datasheet, check new schedule

Rajasthan Board (RBSE) has revised classes 10th and 12th exam schedules for the academic year 2024-25. Those going to appear in the Rajasthan Board exam 2025 can download the revised schedule from the official website.

Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Published : Feb 04, 2025 11:05 IST, Updated : Feb 04, 2025 11:06 IST
RBSE Rajasthan board revises 10, 12 exams datesheet
Image Source : PIXABAY RBSE Rajasthan board revises 10, 12 exams datesheet

RBSE 2025: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, Ajmer (RBSE) has revised the exam schedule for classes 10th, and 12th. Students can download the updated Rajasthan Board Time Table from the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. According to the revised schedule, the RBSE Class 10th exam will be conducted from March 6 to 4 and the Class 12 exam will be conducted from March 6 to April 7. Students have been advised to check the revised dates and strategise their preparations accordingly.

RBSE Rajasthan Class 10th Board exam timetable: Revised dates

Exam Date  Subjects
6 March English (02) 
11 March Automotive (101) / Beauty and Health (102) / Health Care (103) / Information Technology and IT Services (104), Retail (105) / Tourism and Hospitality (106) / Private Security (107) / Garment Manufacturing, Textiles and Home Furnishings (108) / Electronics and Hardware (109) / Agriculture (110) / Plumbers (111) / Telecom (112) / Banking Financial Services and Insurance (113) / Construction (114) / Food Processing (115
12 March Hindi
17 March Social Science 
21 March Science
26 March Mathematics
29 March Sanskrit
April 4 Third Language- Sanskrit (71)/ Urdu (72)/ Gujarati (73)/ Sindhi (74)/ Punjabi (75), Sanskrit (Second Paper

RBSE Rajasthan Class 12th Board exam timetable: Revised dates

Exam Date Subject
6 March Psychology
7 March Painting
8 March Geography /Accountancy / Physics 10 March, 2025 English Compulsory
11 March Automotive / Beauty & Health / Health Care / Information Technology & IT Services / Retail / Travel & Tourism / Apparel Manufacturing Clothing & Home Decor / Electrical & Electronics / Micro Irrigation System (Agriculture) / Plumber / Telecom 
12 March Public Administration
15 March Vocal Music / Dance Kathak / Instrumental Music (Tabla, Pakhawaj, Sitar, Sarod, Violin, Dilruya, Flute, Guitar)
17 March Philosophy / General Science 18 March, 2025 Economics / Quick Script Hindi / Quick Script English / Agricultural Biology / Biology
21 March Environmental Science
22 March Sanskrit Literature
24 March Hindi Compulsory
25 March Home Science
26 March Physical Education
27 March Sociology
28 March Political Science / Geology / Agricultural Science
29 March Mathematics
1 April Rigveda / Shukla Yajurveda / Krishna Yajurveda / Samaveda / Atharvaveda / Nyaya Darshan / Vedanta Darshan / Mimamsa Darshan / Jain Darshan / Nimbarka Darshan / Vallabh Darshan / General Darshan / Ramanand Darshan / Grammar Shastra / Literature / Ancient History / Theology / Astrology / Oceanography / Architecture / Priesthood
2 April English Literature / Typing Script (Hindi) (The question paper of Typing Script should be started at 09:00 am.)
3 April History / Business Studies / Agricultural Chemistry / Chemistry
5 April Hindi Literature / Urdu Literature / Sindhi Literature / Gujarati Literature / Punjabi Literature/ Rajasthani Literature / Persian/ Prakrit Language / Typographic Script (English) (The question paper of Typing Script should be started at 09:00 am.)
7 April Computer Science / Informatics Practices

 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Education and High Schools Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement