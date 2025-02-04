RBSE 2025: Rajasthan board revises 10th, 12th exams datasheet, check new schedule

RBSE 2025: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, Ajmer (RBSE) has revised the exam schedule for classes 10th, and 12th. Students can download the updated Rajasthan Board Time Table from the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. According to the revised schedule, the RBSE Class 10th exam will be conducted from March 6 to 4 and the Class 12 exam will be conducted from March 6 to April 7. Students have been advised to check the revised dates and strategise their preparations accordingly.
RBSE Rajasthan Class 10th Board exam timetable: Revised dates
|Exam Date
|Subjects
|6 March
|English (02)
|11 March
|Automotive (101) / Beauty and Health (102) / Health Care (103) / Information Technology and IT Services (104), Retail (105) / Tourism and Hospitality (106) / Private Security (107) / Garment Manufacturing, Textiles and Home Furnishings (108) / Electronics and Hardware (109) / Agriculture (110) / Plumbers (111) / Telecom (112) / Banking Financial Services and Insurance (113) / Construction (114) / Food Processing (115
|12 March
|Hindi
|17 March
|Social Science
|21 March
|Science
|26 March
|Mathematics
|29 March
|Sanskrit
|April 4
|Third Language- Sanskrit (71)/ Urdu (72)/ Gujarati (73)/ Sindhi (74)/ Punjabi (75), Sanskrit (Second Paper
RBSE Rajasthan Class 12th Board exam timetable: Revised dates
|Exam Date
|Subject
|6 March
|Psychology
|7 March
|Painting
|8 March
|Geography /Accountancy / Physics 10 March, 2025 English Compulsory
|11 March
|Automotive / Beauty & Health / Health Care / Information Technology & IT Services / Retail / Travel & Tourism / Apparel Manufacturing Clothing & Home Decor / Electrical & Electronics / Micro Irrigation System (Agriculture) / Plumber / Telecom
|12 March
|Public Administration
|15 March
|Vocal Music / Dance Kathak / Instrumental Music (Tabla, Pakhawaj, Sitar, Sarod, Violin, Dilruya, Flute, Guitar)
|17 March
|Philosophy / General Science 18 March, 2025 Economics / Quick Script Hindi / Quick Script English / Agricultural Biology / Biology
|21 March
|Environmental Science
|22 March
|Sanskrit Literature
|24 March
|Hindi Compulsory
|25 March
|Home Science
|26 March
|Physical Education
|27 March
|Sociology
|28 March
|Political Science / Geology / Agricultural Science
|29 March
|Mathematics
|1 April
|Rigveda / Shukla Yajurveda / Krishna Yajurveda / Samaveda / Atharvaveda / Nyaya Darshan / Vedanta Darshan / Mimamsa Darshan / Jain Darshan / Nimbarka Darshan / Vallabh Darshan / General Darshan / Ramanand Darshan / Grammar Shastra / Literature / Ancient History / Theology / Astrology / Oceanography / Architecture / Priesthood
|2 April
|English Literature / Typing Script (Hindi) (The question paper of Typing Script should be started at 09:00 am.)
|3 April
|History / Business Studies / Agricultural Chemistry / Chemistry
|5 April
|Hindi Literature / Urdu Literature / Sindhi Literature / Gujarati Literature / Punjabi Literature/ Rajasthani Literature / Persian/ Prakrit Language / Typographic Script (English) (The question paper of Typing Script should be started at 09:00 am.)
|7 April
|Computer Science / Informatics Practices