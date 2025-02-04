RBSE 2025: Rajasthan board revises 10th, 12th exams datasheet, check new schedule

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY RBSE Rajasthan board revises 10, 12 exams datesheet

RBSE 2025: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, Ajmer (RBSE) has revised the exam schedule for classes 10th, and 12th. Students can download the updated Rajasthan Board Time Table from the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. According to the revised schedule, the RBSE Class 10th exam will be conducted from March 6 to 4 and the Class 12 exam will be conducted from March 6 to April 7. Students have been advised to check the revised dates and strategise their preparations accordingly.

RBSE Rajasthan Class 10th Board exam timetable: Revised dates

Exam Date Subjects 6 March English (02) 11 March Automotive (101) / Beauty and Health (102) / Health Care (103) / Information Technology and IT Services (104), Retail (105) / Tourism and Hospitality (106) / Private Security (107) / Garment Manufacturing, Textiles and Home Furnishings (108) / Electronics and Hardware (109) / Agriculture (110) / Plumbers (111) / Telecom (112) / Banking Financial Services and Insurance (113) / Construction (114) / Food Processing (115 12 March Hindi 17 March Social Science 21 March Science 26 March Mathematics 29 March Sanskrit April 4 Third Language- Sanskrit (71)/ Urdu (72)/ Gujarati (73)/ Sindhi (74)/ Punjabi (75), Sanskrit (Second Paper

RBSE Rajasthan Class 12th Board exam timetable: Revised dates