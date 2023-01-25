PSEB Date Sheet 2023: Punjab Board timetable for classes 5, 8, 10 and 12 released! Check here

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY PSEB Date Sheet 2023: Punjab Board Exam timetable for classes 10, 12 released! Check here full schedule

PSEB Date Sheet 2023: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has released the full exam schedule for classes 10 and 12 Punjab Board Exam 2023. Candidates who will appear in the Punjab Board Exam 2023 can check the full schedule on pseb.ac.in. According to the official notice released by the PSEB today (January 25, 2023), the class 10 Punjab Board Exam 2023 will commence on March 24, 2023. On the other hand, the class 12 Punjab Board Exam 2023 will start on February 20, 2023.

With this, PSEB also released the date sheet for classes 5 and 8. As per the schedule, the class 5th annual exam will start on February 27, 2023. Whereas, the class 8 annual exam will begin on February 25, 2023. The annual exam of both classes will end on March 6, 2023 and March 21, 2023, respectively.

PSEB Class 10 Timetable 2023 (Scroll down for class 12th timetable)

Exam Date Subject/Subjects March 24, 2023 Punjabi- A, History and Culture of Punjab- A March 27, 2023 English March 31, 2023 Computer Science April 3, 2023 Mathematics April 5, 2023 Science April 12, 2023 Hindi, Urdu (in place of Hindi) April 13, 2023 Home Science

PSEB Class 12 Timetable 2023 (Scroll down for classes 5th and 8th timetable)

Exam Date Subject/Subjects February 20, 2023 General Punjabi, Punjab History and Culture February 22, 2023 Chemistry February 24, 2023 General English February 27, 2023 Biology February 28, 2023 History March 1, 2023 Mathematics March 2, 2023 Punjabi Elective, Hindi Elective, English, Urdu March 4, 2023 Political Science, Physics March 22, 2023 Business Studies-11 March 31, 2023 Economics April 19, 2023 Computer Science

PSEB Board Classes 5 and 8 Date Sheet

