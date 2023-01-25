PSEB Date Sheet 2023: Punjab Board timetable for classes 5, 8, 10 and 12 released! Check here

PSEB Date Sheet 2023: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has released the full exam schedule for classes 10 and 12 Punjab Board Exam 2023. Candidates who will appear in the Punjab Board Exam 2023 can check the full schedule on pseb.ac.in. According to the official notice released by the PSEB today (January 25, 2023), the class 10 Punjab Board Exam 2023 will commence on March 24, 2023. On the other hand, the class 12 Punjab Board Exam 2023 will start on February 20, 2023.
With this, PSEB also released the date sheet for classes 5 and 8. As per the schedule, the class 5th annual exam will start on February 27, 2023. Whereas, the class 8 annual exam will begin on February 25, 2023. The annual exam of both classes will end on March 6, 2023 and March 21, 2023, respectively.
PSEB Class 10 Timetable 2023 (Scroll down for class 12th timetable)
|Exam Date
|Subject/Subjects
|March 24, 2023
|Punjabi- A, History and Culture of Punjab- A
|March 27, 2023
|English
|March 31, 2023
|Computer Science
|April 3, 2023
|Mathematics
|April 5, 2023
|Science
|April 12, 2023
|Hindi, Urdu (in place of Hindi)
|April 13, 2023
|Home Science
PSEB Class 12 Timetable 2023 (Scroll down for classes 5th and 8th timetable)
|Exam Date
|Subject/Subjects
|February 20, 2023
|General Punjabi, Punjab History and Culture
|February 22, 2023
|Chemistry
|February 24, 2023
|General English
|February 27, 2023
|Biology
|February 28, 2023
|History
|March 1, 2023
|Mathematics
|March 2, 2023
|Punjabi Elective, Hindi Elective, English, Urdu
|March 4, 2023
|Political Science, Physics
|March 22, 2023
|Business Studies-11
|March 31, 2023
|Economics
|April 19, 2023
|Computer Science
PSEB Board Classes 5 and 8 Date Sheet
