JAC Board Exam 2023: Admit Cards of classes 10 and 12 students to release this week | Check updates

JAC Board Exam 2023: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is expected to release the admit cards of classes 10 and 12 students this week. As per the schedule released by the Jharkhand board, the class 10th board exam 2023 will commence on March 14. On the other hand, the class 12th science board exam 2023 will also commence on March 14. Check here the admit card release dates.

JAC Board Exam 2023: Admit Card

As per the exam schedule, the JAC is expected to release the admit cards for class 10 students on January 28, 2023. Whereas, the Jharkhand board is anticipated to issue the admit cards to the class 12 students on January 30, 2023. Candidates will be able to check and download their admit cards from the official website- jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

As per the examination schedule, the class 10 exam will be held from March 14 to April 3. On the other hand, the class 12th science stream exams are scheduled to be conducted from March 14 to April 5. The class 12th commerce and arts exams will be held from March 14 to April 5.