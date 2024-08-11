NEET PG 2024: Entrance exam successfully conducted across 170 cities

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

NEET PG 2024: The NEET-PG 2024 exam was successfully conducted on Sunday in two shifts at 416 centres across 170 cities. The exam was organised by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, an autonomous body under the Union Health Ministry.

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Post Graduate (NEET-PG) is a medical entrance exam. It was initially scheduled for June 23 but was postponed as a "precautionary measure" due to concerns raised about the integrity of certain competitive exams.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the NEET PG 2024 was conducted in two shifts at 416 centres spread across 170 cities. The examination was conducted in two shifts on the same day such that best and reputed centres could be chosen for the exam.

Over 2 lakh candidates appear in medical exam

Admit cards were issued to 2,28,540 candidates by NBEMS. Candidates were allotted examination centres within their States, as far as possible.

To ensure the safe and smooth conduct of NEET PG, NBEMS had set up a central command centre at its Dwarka Office, Delhi. Officials from the Union Health Ministry, Governing Body NBEMS and Executive Director NBEMS along with their teams kept a close watch on the smooth conduct of the examination.

More than 1,950 independent appraisers and 300 flying squad members were deputed at the examination centres to monitor the conduct of NEET PG. Eight regional command centres were also set up to supervise the conduct of the nationwide examination.

In order to prevent any misinformation about the examination, NBEMS closely monitored the social media and ensured that only authentic information is given to the stakeholders.

The heightened security measures along with close coordination amongst various agencies has ensured safe and smooth conduct of NEET PG thereby maintaining the integrity of this examination.

