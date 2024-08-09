NEET PG 2024 exam to be conducted on August 11 across 170 cities; private test centres excluded

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK NEET PG 2024 exam on August 11

NEET PG 2024 exam: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is all set to conduct the NEET PG 2024 on August 11. To enhance monitoring and reduce the risk of malpractice, the board has excluded the Private entrepreneurial institutes.

According to the NBEMS President, Dr. Abhijeet Seth, the exam is scheduled to be conducted in two shifts. Earlier, there was only one shift. The aim of conducting the exam in two shifts is to minimise the distance students travel to reach their exam centres.

Dr Sheth stated that 90 per cent of students have been allotted test centres within the state of their correspondence address, and the remaining students have been allotted centres in nearby states due to limitations of testing seats in their correspondence state. Admit cards for the exam were released on Thursday, he said.

Over 2 lakh candidates to appear in medical exam

NEET PG 2024 exam will be conducted across 170 cities at 416 exam centres for 2,28,542 candidates. The centres that were classified as high-risk by TCS based on their audit have been removed from the list. The exam will take place in two shifts, and the candidates' scores will be normalised.

The exam organized by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) in collaboration with its technical partner TCS, has faced controversies due to allegations of paper leaks on two occasions. However, both allegations have been dismissed by the authorities. The medical exam was cancelled on June 22, just a day before the exam took place.

''We are relying on TCS iON centres and AICTE-affiliated institutes to hold the exam this time for better supervision and to stem any malpractice. A few private entrepreneur centres have been roped in where there are no TCS iON/ AICTE-affiliated institutes available,'' Dr Sheth told news agency PTI.

NBEMS warns candidates against unscrupulous elements

The medical authority cautioned students against 'unscrupulous elements' who are trying to befool them by claiming to have access to the questions.

''All candidates are assured that the question papers for NEET-PG 2024 are yet to be prepared by the NBEMS and claims of paper leak made in social media platforms are bogus,'' it said in the notice.

On August 7, NBEMS dismissed claims of some 'unscrupulous agents' on social media platforms saying they had access to the 2024 NEET-PG exam questions and said it has filed a police complaint. In a notice, the board said the false claims have been made on a Telegram channel called 'neet-pg paper leaked material'.

Official sources maintained that the letter contained general instructions and a needless hype was being created by alleging that it had been leaked. The letter from Dr. Sheth stated that given the critical nature of the examination, which significantly impacts the academic and professional future of a large number of medical students, ''it is imperative to ensure that the process is conducted in a secure and uninterrupted manner''.

Supreme court to hear plea on exam postponement today

The Supreme Court will address a plea seeking postponement of the NEET-PG 2024 examination today, which claims that the test cities assigned to candidates are highly inconvenient, complicating travel arrangements.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud and justices J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra on Thursday took note of the submissions of lawyer Anas Tanwir on the issue.

(With Inputs from agencies)