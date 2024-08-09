Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV NEET PG 2024: Supreme Court to hear plea for exam postponement today

The Supreme Court will address the plea for postponement of the NEET-PG 2024 exam on Friday, August 9, just two days before the scheduled exam date of August 11. The plea, brought forward by lawyer Anas Tanwir on behalf of petitioner Vishal Soren, claims that the test cities assigned to candidates are highly inconvenient, complicating travel arrangements.

Candidate concerns over test centre allocation

According to the plea, the test cities were only allocated on July 31, with specific centres to be announced on August 8. This last-minute information, intended to prevent malpractices, has left candidates with insufficient time to prepare for travel, prompting the rescheduling request.

Original exam date and postponement

Initially, the NEET-PG 2024 exam was scheduled for June 23 but was postponed by the Union Health Ministry due to alleged irregularities in other competitive exams. The current plea seeks to further delay the exam to accommodate candidates' logistical challenges. The Supreme Court's decision on Friday could determine whether the exam will proceed as planned.

