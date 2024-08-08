NEET PG 2024 admit cards released by NBEMS: Here's how to download hall tickets at nbe.edu.in

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO NEET PG 2024 admit cards released by NBEMS

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the admit cards for the NEET PG 2024 today. The entrance exam is scheduled for August 11, 2024. Candidates who have registered for the exam can download their hall tickets from the official NBEMS website, nbe.edu.in, using their roll number, date of birth, and other required details.

Exam city intimation slips issued

NBEMS had previously issued the NEET PG 2024 exam city intimation slips on July 31 and August 4. The admit cards will provide detailed information about the exam schedule and venue.

Steps to download NEET PG 2024 admit cards:

1. Visit the official NBEMS website at nbe.edu.in.

2. Find and click on the NEET PG 2024 admit card link.

3. Enter your application number, date of birth, and other necessary details.

4. The admit card will appear on the screen.

5. Download and save the admit card for future reference.

Exam schedule changes

Originally slated for March 3, 2024, the NEET PG 2024 exam has faced multiple rescheduling. It was postponed from March to July 7, then to June 23 due to the general elections, and was further postponed a few hours before the initial date as a precautionary measure due to issues with other competitive exams. This marks the fourth change in the exam schedule.

Also read | NEET PG 2024: Plea to postpone exam reaches Supreme Court