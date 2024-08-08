Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV NEET PG 2024: Plea to postpone exam reaches Supreme Court

A petition has been submitted to the Supreme Court requesting the postponement of the NEET PG 2024 examination, currently scheduled for August 11, 2024. The petitioner has highlighted the inconvenience caused to candidates by the delayed allocation of exam cities.

Logistical challenges for candidates

The plea indicated that test cities were assigned on July 31, 2024, with specific exam centers to be announced on August 8, 2024. This decision, intended to prevent malpractices, has inadvertently created logistical hurdles for over two lakh candidates. The short notice period has made it difficult for students to arrange travel to their allocated cities, compounded by limited train availability and increased airfares.

"More than two lakh students are scheduled to appear in the aforestated examination. The examination is scheduled to be held in 185 test cities, resulting in non-availability of train tickets and hiking of airfares due to dynamic pricing, making it almost impossible for a large number of students to reach their test centers," states the petition, as quoted by LiveLaw.

Concerns over exam fairness

The petitioner has also demanded transparency in the normalisation process for the four question paper sets, aiming to ensure fairness and eliminate potential arbitrariness in the evaluation.

Allegations of question paper leak

In a major development just days before the crucial medical entrance test, social media platforms are abuzz with claims of the NEET PG question paper being leaked. Screenshots circulating online suggest that Telegram groups are openly advertising the sale of question papers for Rs 70,000.

Exam postponement history

Initially slated for June, the NEET PG 2024 was postponed to August due to issues with other major exams. A last-minute cancellation further increased stress for aspirants. With the admit cards set to be released on August 8, these new allegations cast a shadow over the exam's integrity.

