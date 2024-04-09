MP Board Result 2024: When will MPBSE 10th, and 12th results be out?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV MP Board Class 10th, and 12th Result 2024 soon

MP Board Result 2024: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will soon announce the results of classes 10th and 12th. Students who are eagerly waiting for MPBSE 10th, and 12th results can download their results through the official website, mpresults.nic.in, and mpbse.nic.in.

This year, the board conducted the class 10th exam from February 5 to 28 and the class 12th exam from February 6 to March 5. As per reports, around 16 lakh students have registered for the MP Board exam 2024, this year. Once the results are out, the students can download MPBSE 10th, and 12th results using their roll number, and other details on the login page. As per media reports, the results are expected to be announced by April 20. The results of both classes will be announced on the same day. The board will issue a separate notice regarding the declaration of the results. Once out, Students and parents will be able to results by following the easy steps given below.

How to download MPBSE 10th and 12th results?

Go to the official website, mpresults.nic.in, and mpbse.nic.in.

Click on the notification link that ' MPBSE 10th, and 12th results

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to enter the required credentials

MPBSE 10th and 12th results will appear on the screen

Download and save MPBSE 10th, and 12th results for future reference

In 2023, the board announced the class 10th and 12th results on May 25. As per the results, a total of 8,15,364 candidates appeared in the class 10th of which 5,15,955 candidates have passed. The overall pass percentage was 63.2 per cent.

In class 12th, a total of 7,27,044 candidates appeared for the exam, of which, 4,01,366 candidates passed. The pass percentage was 55.28 per cent. Candidates are advised to visit the official website for the latest updates.

What to do if score fewer marks in MP Board 2024 exam?

If any student scores fewer marks in Class 10 or Class 12 examination results, then he/she will be able to get his/her copies scrutinized. The online form for this will be made available on the official website after the declaration of results.