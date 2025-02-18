ICSE Board Exams 2025 begin today with English paper 1: Key guidelines for students The ICSE Class 10 board exams 2025 start today with English Paper 1. Students are advised to follow essential exam guidelines and answer sheet instructions to ensure smooth participation. Read on for key tips and updates on the exam process.

The ICSE Class 10 board examination 2025 has officially begun on Tuesday, with the English Language exam (ICSE Paper 1) taking place at 11 am. Organised by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), the exam will be held for two hours.

Important guidelines for students

As students sit down to appear for the exam, they are reminded to adhere to important guidelines made public by CISCE to provide a hassle-free examination process:

Early arrival : Students have to report at least 30 minutes prior to the commencement time at the examination hall.

: Students have to report at least 30 minutes prior to the commencement time at the examination hall. Reading time : 15 minutes of reading time is provided prior to the writing process. Students may begin to read the question paper at 10:45 am.

: 15 minutes of reading time is provided prior to the writing process. Students may begin to read the question paper at 10:45 am. Don't leave early : Students cannot leave the hall until the exam ends at the scheduled time.

: Students cannot leave the hall until the exam ends at the scheduled time. Missing stationery : If any required material such as maps or graph paper is missing, students must inform the supervising examiner immediately.

: If any required material such as maps or graph paper is missing, students must inform the supervising examiner immediately. Follow instructions: Follow the general instructions on the first page of the question paper, particularly the number of questions to attempt.

Answer sheet instructions

Write your Unique ID, Index Number, and Subject clearly on the top sheet of the answer booklet.

Use both sides of each page unless instructed otherwise, leaving margins on both sides.

Start a new line for each part of a question and number your answers according to the question paper format. Avoid copying the questions.

Maintain neat handwriting and ensure correct spelling.

Black or blue ink must be used for writing, and pencils are only allowed for diagrams.

Electronic devices, including calculators, are strictly prohibited.

Exam results

The CISCE has confirmed that the results for Class 10 exams will be announced in May 2025. For the latest updates, students are advised to check the official CISCE website.

