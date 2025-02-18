'Aircraft is upside down and burning': ATC audio captures chaos after Delta Flight crash at Toronto Pearson A Delta Air Lines flight overturned while landing at Toronto Pearson Airport, causing panic among passengers. ATC audio captured controllers reporting, "The aircraft is upside down and burning." Emergency responders evacuated all 80 passengers, with multiple injuries reported.

A Delta Air Lines flight from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport overturned upon landing at Toronto Pearson International Airport on Monday, sparking panic among passengers and air traffic controllers.

Audio recordings from air traffic control (ATC) revealed the immediate chaos following the crash. "This airplane just crashed," a controller was heard saying. Moments later, another transmission confirmed the severity of the situation, stating, "The aircraft is upside down and burning."

The recordings also captured passengers exiting the aircraft, with emergency responders quickly arriving at the scene.