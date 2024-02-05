HPBOSE date sheet 2024: HP Board Class 10th and 12th exam dates revised again, check new dates

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY HPBOSE Time Table 2024 Revised

HPBOSE date sheet 2024: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has again revised the class 10th, and 12th exam dates 2024. According to the new schedule, the HP Board Class 10th exams will be conducted between March 2 and 21, whereas HPBOSE Class 12th board exams 2024 will be conducted from March 1 to 28. The exams for both classes will take place from 8.45 am to 12 pm.

The official notice reads, 'Making a partial amendment in the interest of the students, it is notified that the annual examination, compartment/category improvement/additional subject examinations of the candidates of 10th and 12th class regular (regular) and state open school (SOS) of the academic session 2023-24 will be held as follows.''

HPBOSE Class 10th exam dates

March 2 - Mathematics

March 5 - Social Science

March 7 - Hindi

March 9 - Music (Vocal)

March 11 - Instrumental Music

March 12 - Computer Science

March 13 - Home Science

March 14 - Arts-A(Scale and Geometry), Commerce (Elements of Business, Elements of Bookkeeping and accountancy, Type-writing English or Hindi), Economics, NSQF: Agriculture, Automotive, Healthcare, Information Technology Enabled Services, Media and Entertainment, Retail, Physical Education, Private Security, Telecom, Tourism & Hospitality, Banking Financial Services & Insurance, Apparel, Made-ups & Home Furnishing, Beauty and Wellness, Electronics & Hardware, Plumber

March 16 - English

March 18 - Financial Literacy

March 19 - Science and Technology

March 21 - Sanskrit, Urdu, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu

HPBOSE 12th date sheet 2024

March 1 - English

March 2 - Music ( Hindustani Vocal), Music ( Hindustani Instrumental Melodic), Music ( Hindustani Instrumental Percussion)

March 4 - Political Science

March 5 - Financial Literacy(NSE)

March 6 - Business Studies, Chemistry

March 7 - Sanskrit

March 9- Sociology

March 11 - Accountancy and Physics

March 12 - History

March 13 - Psychology

March 14 - Human Ecology & Family Science(H.Sc)

March 15 - Biology

March 16 - Hindi, Urdu

March 18 - Geography

March 19 - Philosophy

March 20 - Mathematics

March 21 - Fine Arts Painting, Graphic and applied arts (Commercial arts)

March 22 - Dance ( Kathak/ Bharatnatyam)

March 23 - Physical Education, Yoga, Computer Science, NSQF(All exams)

March 26 - Economics

March 27 - French

March 28 - Public administration

HPBOSE Practical Exam Dates 2024

The board also disclosed that the practical examinations for Classes 10 and 12 in 2024 will take place from February 21 to February 29. To find out the dates and times of their subject-specific exams, students are advised to get in touch with their school heads by February 20.