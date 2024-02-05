HPBOSE date sheet 2024: HP Board Class 10th and 12th exam dates revised again, check new dates

HPBOSE date sheet 2024: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has again revised the class 10th, and 12th exam dates 2024. According to the new schedule, the HP Board Class 10th exams will be conducted between March 2 and 21, whereas HPBOSE Class 12th board exams 2024 will be conducted from March 1 to 28. The exams for both classes will take place from 8.45 am to 12 pm.
The official notice reads, 'Making a partial amendment in the interest of the students, it is notified that the annual examination, compartment/category improvement/additional subject examinations of the candidates of 10th and 12th class regular (regular) and state open school (SOS) of the academic session 2023-24 will be held as follows.''
HPBOSE Class 10th exam dates
March 2 - Mathematics
March 5 - Social Science
March 7 - Hindi
March 9 - Music (Vocal)
March 11 - Instrumental Music
March 12 - Computer Science
March 13 - Home Science
March 14 - Arts-A(Scale and Geometry), Commerce (Elements of Business, Elements of Bookkeeping and accountancy, Type-writing English or Hindi), Economics, NSQF: Agriculture, Automotive, Healthcare, Information Technology Enabled Services, Media and Entertainment, Retail, Physical Education, Private Security, Telecom, Tourism & Hospitality, Banking Financial Services & Insurance, Apparel, Made-ups & Home Furnishing, Beauty and Wellness, Electronics & Hardware, Plumber
March 16 - English
March 18 - Financial Literacy
March 19 - Science and Technology
March 21 - Sanskrit, Urdu, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu
HPBOSE 12th date sheet 2024
- March 1 - English
- March 2 - Music ( Hindustani Vocal), Music ( Hindustani Instrumental Melodic), Music ( Hindustani Instrumental Percussion)
- March 4 - Political Science
- March 5 - Financial Literacy(NSE)
- March 6 - Business Studies, Chemistry
- March 7 - Sanskrit
- March 9- Sociology
- March 11 - Accountancy and Physics
- March 12 - History
- March 13 - Psychology
- March 14 - Human Ecology & Family Science(H.Sc)
- March 15 - Biology
- March 16 - Hindi, Urdu
- March 18 - Geography
- March 19 - Philosophy
- March 20 - Mathematics
- March 21 - Fine Arts Painting, Graphic and applied arts (Commercial arts)
- March 22 - Dance ( Kathak/ Bharatnatyam)
- March 23 - Physical Education, Yoga, Computer Science, NSQF(All exams)
- March 26 - Economics
- March 27 - French
- March 28 - Public administration
HPBOSE Practical Exam Dates 2024
The board also disclosed that the practical examinations for Classes 10 and 12 in 2024 will take place from February 21 to February 29. To find out the dates and times of their subject-specific exams, students are advised to get in touch with their school heads by February 20.