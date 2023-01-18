Follow us on Image Source : PTI HBSE Date Sheet 2023: Classes 9 and 11 full timetable HERE

HBSE Date Sheet 2023: The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) has released the full timetable for classes 9 and 11. According to the date sheet released by BSEH for classes 9 and 11, the exam will be held between February 23 to March 22, 2023, for both classes. Students who will appear for the exam can now check and download the date sheet from the official website. The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) has uploaded the date sheet for classes 9 and 11 on bseh.org.in.

How to download the date sheet for classes 9 and 11?

Visit the official website of BSEH- bseh.org.in. On the homepage, click on the link for 'Datesheet (Theory Papers) for classes 9th and 11th Annual Exam- 2023. You will be directed to a new page. The date sheet will get displayed. Check and download it. HBSE Date Sheet 2023

The classes 9 and 11 exams will be conducted between February 23 and March 22, 2023, as per the schedule released by the BSEH. The exam timing as per the board is 8:30 PM to 11:30 PM. Candidates who will appear for the exam can now check and download the exam schedule.

BSEH Classes 10 and 12 Date Sheet

Recently, the Board of School Education Haryana (HBSE) released the Haryana Board Exam Date Sheet for Classes 10 and 12. Students who will appear for the Haryana Board Exam can check and download the full exam schedule from the official website. The HBSE board exam will be conducted from February 2023 to March 2023. According to the Date Sheet of HBSE Haryana Board 2023, the classes 10 and 12 exams will start on February 27, 2023. The end date for the class 10th Haryana Board exam is March 25, 2023 and for the class 12th it is March 28, 2023. The Board of School Education Haryana will conduct the exam in a single shift - from 12:30 Pm to 03:30 PM.

