CBSE to announce date sheets for class 10th, 12th examinations soon

Classes 10 and 12 would have a subjective exam pattern this year with more multiple-choice questions and a larger critical thinking section.

Sreelakshmi Written By: Sreelakshmi New Delhi Updated on: November 01, 2022 16:43 IST
Image Source : PTI Students can check and download the date sheet for class 10th, 12th exams from the official website of CBSE.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce the date sheet for class 10th, and 12th annual examinations soon. The timetable for examinations of classes 10 and 12 will probably be released this month itself. Students can check and download the same from the official website cbse.gov.in.

The entire syllabus of classes 10th and 12th will be covered in the 2023 CBSE Board Exams. Classes 10 and 12 would have a subjective exam pattern this year with more multiple-choice questions and a larger critical thinking section.

A fake date sheet for CBSE class 12 examinations had gone viral on Whatsapp groups some days back. The fake date sheet claimed that class 12th Board Exams will commence from February 15, 2023  in two shifts – morning and afternoon. However, CBSE official Rama Sharma had clarified that the board was yet to release the date sheet.

