CBSE Board Exam 2025: LOC window for class 10th, and 12th registration closes today, details here

CBSE Board Exam 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will close the LOC submission window today, October 4. The CBSE LOC 2025 applications for classes 10th and 12th can be submitted at the official website of CBSE. Once the registration window is closed, no requests for change or correction in personal data will be entertained.

In case, any candidate misses the deadline, they will be able to submit the applications with a late fee of Rs. 2,000/- in addition to the normal fee, the registration process will begin on October 5 and will end on October 15, 2024.

CBSE Board Exam 2025: How to fill LOC forms?

- Visit the official website of CBSE

- Click on the 'Pariksha Sangam Portal'

- Navigate the 'CBSE Board Exam 2025 LOC'

- Login using user id, password, and security

- Submit the LOC as required

What is CBSE Board Exam 2025 date?

CBSE Board Exam 2025 for classes 10th, and 12th will be conducted in February 2025. Considering the previous year's timetable, the exams will continue till April 2025. However, the exact date of the CBSE 2025 board exams is not confirmed. Students preparing for CBSE Board exam are advised to gear up with the exam preparations and regularly check the official website for latest updates.

What is CBSE LOC form?

The acronym LOC stands for List of Candidates, which is a crucial activity in preparing for the annual board exams. The information provided by the school heads during this process is utilized for subsequent exam-related procedures. Only students whose names are submitted through the online LOC submission will be permitted to sit for the 10th and 12th-grade board exams.

