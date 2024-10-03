CBSE Board Exam 2025: 10th, 12th LOC registration ends tomorrow, details here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE CBSE 10th, 12th exam LOC registration ends on tomorrow, October 3

CBSE Board Exam 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conclude the registration procedure for classes 10, and 12 Board Exam 2025 tomorrow, October 4. Affiliated schools are required to submit the List of Candidates and (LOC) along with the necessary fees before the deadline. The registration procedure can be completed by visiting the Pariksha Sangam link given on the CBSE website- cbse.gov.in.

The registration procedure will be concluded without a late fee on October 4. However, With a late fee of Rs. 2,000/- per candidate in addition to the normal fee, the registration process will begin on October 5 and will end on October 15, 2024.

Registration Fee

The registration fee for students from India applying for five subjects for classes 10th and 12th is Rs. 1500. For students from Nepal, the fee is Rs. 5,000, and for students from other countries, the fee is Rs. 10,000. For additional subjects, Indian students will have to pay Rs. 300 per subject, Nepal students will pay Rs. 1,000, and students from other countries will pay Rs. 2,000.

In addition to the normal fee, there will be a late fee of Rs. 2,000 per candidate, applicable to all students, including those from India, Nepal, and other countries.

For Class 12 students, there is a practical fee of Rs. 150 per practical subject per candidate for schools in India and Nepal, and Rs. 350 per practical subject per candidate for schools abroad.

When will CBSE Class 10th, and 12th exam be conducted?

As per the previous announcement of CBSE, the exams are expected to begin from February 15 onwards. However, the exact date of board exams 2025 has not been announced yet by the board. All the students have been advised to keep checking on the official website of CBSE for more updates.

ALSO READ | CBSE issues order to install CCTVs in school premises, 44 lakh expected to appear in board exams

ALSO READ | CBSE 10th, and 12th board exam 2024: 4 days left for last date for submission of LOC, details here