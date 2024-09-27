CBSE issues order to install CCTVs in school premises, 44 lakh expected to appear in board exams 2025

Follow us on Image Source : FILE CBSE issues order to install CCTVs in school premises

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released a notice regarding the CCTV policy for the board exams. The board has asked all schools to install closed-circuit television (CCTV) surveillance in their classrooms for the smooth conduct of the upcoming Class 10 and 12 board exams in 2025. As per the information shared by the board, this year, approximately, 44 lakh students are expected to appear for the CBSE Board Exams 2025 across India and in 26 countries abroad.

To accommodate this large number of examinees, around 8,000 schools will serve as exam centres.

What was said in the notice?

The official notice reads, 'the board has decided that all schools which would be fixed as an examination centre must have the facility of closed circuit television (CCTV). If any school does not have a CCTV facility, the school will not be considered for fixing the exam centre.'

'To ensure that examinations are conducted smoothly and fairly, a CCTV policy has been developed by the CBSE which is enclosed herewith. All the schools are directed to ensure that they have CCTV installed in their schools as per their policy if they do not have and wish to convey their consent to the board for fixing their school as an examination centre', it added.

When will CBSE Class 10th, and 12th board exams be conducted?

Following previous years' pattern, the board will commence the board exams for classes 10th and 12th around mid-February 2025. However, earlier this year in May 2024, the news agency PTI informed through its social media platform, X that the exams for classes 10th and 12th are expected to begin from February 15 onwards. However, the detailed CBSE Board Exam 2025 timetable has not been released by the CBSE yet. Once it is out, the students will be able to download it from the official website of CBSE, cbse.gov.in.