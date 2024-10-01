CBSE 10th, and 12th board exam 2024: 4 days left for last date for submission of LOC, details here

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY CBSE 10th and 12th board exam 2024

CBSE 10th, and 12th board exam 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released a notice regarding the submission of LOC for classes 10th, and 12th board exams. According to the notice, the window for LOC will be closed on October 4 with normal fee, on the official Pariksha Sangam website of CBSE, parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in. The submission of the applications within the time is compulsory. All the schools have been reminded to ensure that LOC is submitted timely with the schedule as per directions used by the board.

The official notice reads, ''You are aware that the last date for submission of LOC is 4.10.2024 with the normal fee, meaning thereby only 5 days are left in the last date for submission of LOC from today.''

''All the school principals are reminded that now only four days are left in the last date of submission of LOC. Please ensure that the LOC of your school is submitted with the schedule as per directions issued by the board,'' it added.

In case of any delay in submitting the CBSE 10th, and 12th board exam 2024 LOC, the board will allow the schools to submit the LOC until October 15, with a late fee per student. The process for submitting the CBSE 10th, and 12th board exam 2024 LOC was started on September 5.

Registration Fee

The registration fee for students from India applying for five subjects for classes 10th and 12th is Rs. 1500. For students from Nepal, the fee is Rs. 5,000, and for students from other countries, the fee is Rs. 10,000. For additional subjects, Indian students will have to pay Rs. 300 per subject, Nepal students will pay Rs. 1,000, and students from other countries will pay Rs. 2,000.

In addition to the normal fee, there will be a late fee of Rs. 2,000 per candidate, applicable to all students, including those from India, Nepal, and other countries.

For Class 12 students, there is a practical fee of Rs. 150 per practical subject per candidate for schools in India and Nepal, and Rs. 350 per practical subject per candidate for schools abroad.