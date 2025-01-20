CBSE 2025 admit cards soon for classes 10th, and 12th - check last five years' trend

CBSE 2025 admit cards: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to conduct the board exams 2025 for classes 10th, and 12th in February. Students waiting for CBSE Board 2025 exam admit card, will be able to collect from their respective schools. Once out, the school heads can download it from the official website of CBSE, cbse.gov.in.
Last year, the board released the admit cards on February, 5. Similar to the previous year, the students will receive physical copies of their hall tickets through their respective schools.
According to the official schedule, board exams for both classes will commence on February 15. Class 10 board exams will end on March 18, while class 12th board exams will conclude on April 4. Students have been advised to check the CBSE board 2025 exam date sheet 2025 thoroughly and prepare for the exam strategically.
Last five year's trends
Students and parents can check the last five year's trends of CBSE admit cards below.
|Year
|Dates
|2024
|February 5
|2023
|February 8
|2022
|April 16
|2021
|November 9
|2020
|January 19
Details mentioned on CBSE 2025 board exam admit cards
- Roll number
- Date of birth
- Candidate's name
- Parent's names
- Name and subjects of examination
- Exam center name
- Admit card ID
- Exam schedule
How to download CBSE 10th, 12th admit cards?
- Visit the official website, cbse.gov.in
- Click on the 'admit card' link flashing on the homepage
- It will redirect you to the login page
- Enter required information such as roll number, date of birth, or school code
- CBSE 2025 10th, and 12th admit cards will appear on the screen
- Download CBSE 2025 10th, and 12th admit cards and save them for future reference
CCTV surveillance
To ensure transparency in the examination procedure, the board will conduct the CBSE 2025 board exams under CCTV surveillance. Educational institutions have been directed to install high-resolution cameras capable of capturing both student activity and examination materials. Students, parents, and teachers have been advised to keep a track on the official website of CBSE for latest updates.
